Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.25 million, a P/E ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

