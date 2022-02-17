Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the lowest is $280,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

