Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
TPH stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 36,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
