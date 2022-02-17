TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

TNET traded up $7.66 on Thursday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,570 shares of company stock worth $6,552,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

