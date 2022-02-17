Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRRSF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.