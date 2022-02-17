Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Buys £49,440 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($66,901.22).

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.42) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.27. The company has a market capitalization of £442.17 million and a P/E ratio of 533.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

