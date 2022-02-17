Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 37,490 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 450,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

