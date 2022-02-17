Triumph Capital Management Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,460,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% in the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 11,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 80,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $265,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $3,162.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,336.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

