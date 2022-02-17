Triumph Capital Management Has $867,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,662. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

