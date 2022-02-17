Triumph Capital Management Takes $411,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of RGA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,670. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

