Triumph Capital Management Takes $487,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after buying an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 43,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

