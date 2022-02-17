Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.44. 94,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

