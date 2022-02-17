Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE TGI opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 157,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

