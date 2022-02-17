Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 13.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

