Truist Financial Cuts Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $35.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

