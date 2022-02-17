Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GDDY stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

