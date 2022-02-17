Trust Co of Kansas Has $507,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 331,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,635,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

