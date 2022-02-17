Trust Co of Kansas Has $8.58 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 565,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,303,520. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

