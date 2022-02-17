Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Microchip Technology comprises 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

