Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.