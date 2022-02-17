Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.38. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tuniu by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

