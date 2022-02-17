Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 321 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

TSLA traded down $30.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $893.18. 528,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,088,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $986.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.