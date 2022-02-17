Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.82. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,631. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $152.52 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

