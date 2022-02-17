Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 46,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

