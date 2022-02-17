Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 28,371 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Greenlane worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 8,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 277,675 shares of company stock worth $303,241 over the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

