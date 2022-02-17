Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 26,669 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,871. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.