Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 99,772 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,000. Eaton makes up 1.0% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $154.67. 30,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

