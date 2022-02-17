Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $11.85 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter.

A stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.87. 61,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,139. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

