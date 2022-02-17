Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $17.83 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 617,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,904,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

