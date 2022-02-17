Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 38,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

