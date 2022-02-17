Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,925. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

