Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twitter were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Twitter by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Twitter stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 331,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,929,600. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.