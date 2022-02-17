Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 587,277 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 575.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,277 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $239,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.67. 93,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

