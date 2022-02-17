Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 99,600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $307,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.00. 29,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,221. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

