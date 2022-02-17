Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5,412.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $126,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

