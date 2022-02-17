Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 26,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 529,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,889,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

