Tycoon Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $162,139.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00107752 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

