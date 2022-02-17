U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on USB. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

