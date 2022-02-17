UBP Investment Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,664,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

