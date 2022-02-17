UBS Group AG Acquires 24,798 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.96% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $693,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 200,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

