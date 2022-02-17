UBS Group AG Has $1.46 Billion Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 315,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,563. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

