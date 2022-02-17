UBS Group Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $178.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $162.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.21.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

