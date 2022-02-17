UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

