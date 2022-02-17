Ulysses Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ulysses Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,425,655.

SNAP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 237,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,951,969. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.