Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Hits $11.24 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $545,333.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

