UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.30.

UMH opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in UMH Properties by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

