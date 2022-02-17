Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.83

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 78294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 19,731,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,958,000 after buying an additional 69,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,701,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after buying an additional 366,115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.6% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

