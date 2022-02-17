Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.83

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 78294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
