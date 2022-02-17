Unio Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Unio Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.71. 23,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

