Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.38 ($41.34).

Shares of UN01 opened at €38.60 ($43.86) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.62 and a 200-day moving average of €37.76.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

