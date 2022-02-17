Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 11,153 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 2.1% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,146. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

