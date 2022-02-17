Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $254.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

